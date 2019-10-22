UrduPoint.com
Awareness Campaign In Full Swing To Promote Importance Of Girls Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:26 PM

Awareness campaign in full swing to promote importance of girls education

An awareness campaign of Ministry of Human Rights was in full swing to promote awareness about importance of girls' education in the country through truck art

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :An awareness campaign of Ministry of Human Rights was in full swing to promote awareness about importance of girls' education in the country through truck art.

Talking to APP, senior officials of Ministry of Human Rights told APP that the campaign was aimed at creating awareness among the people about the importance of girls' education.

He said that the campaign would control illegal bounded labour from different sectors including brick kiln, agriculture and carpet industry etc.

"Dream big girls and we are all making efforts to provide help and realize those dreams through painting and truck art".

He said that recently a special event was organized in this connection which was attended by a large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The campaign was aimed at spreading the messages, importance of education and empowerment of girls, he said.

The official said that the whole society should come forward to support the campaign for the promotion of girls' education in the country.

