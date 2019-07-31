Awareness campaign to help persons with language disabilities launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has launched an awareness campaign to help persons with language disabilities.

The department has started province-wide campaign on dyslexia, which is a language-based disability in which a person is facing difficulty in understanding of written words, says a press release.

The campaign is aimed to address lack of knowledge regarding learning disabilities, such as dyslexia amongst parents, teachers and public at large. The campaign is the first step in improving the learning experience of children with learning disabilities.

Learning disabilities, such as dyslexia, is an invisible disability affecting many people. Unfortunately, most parents, teachers and students have little knowledge about learning disabilities and consequently did not get as much attention as they require.

As result, the affected children are found underperformance, failing in school tests and dropping out of school which can end up having negative lifelong consequences.

Through a focused and multi-layer awareness campaign, the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department wanted to ensure that various stakeholders such as parents, teachers and school administration can help children with dyslexia. The awareness campaign consists of newspaper advertisements, public service radio messages, social media messages, video clip, school-level posters and a detailed online resource pack.

The department has ensured that the online pack contains numerous links to detailed and freely available international resources on dyslexia.

The online pack also contains an urdu questionnaire that parents and teachers can use to measure the likelihood of their child or student being dyslexic besides encourages parents to contact medical professionals to obtain a professional diagnosis and further remedial therapy.

To facilitate parents, education department's online resource pack contains the contact details of the various organizations working in the country on dyslexia.