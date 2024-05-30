Awareness seminar on agriculture census held at UOA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A one-day awareness seminar on agriculture census, in collaboration with Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) was held at the University of Agriculture (UOA) here Thursday. The seminar was chaired by Vice-Chancellor, UOA Prof Dr Jahan Bakht.

Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Javed Marwat and Vice Chancellor Prof Jahan Bakht while welcoming the guests said that the session was very important regarding agriculture census.

They said that till time, no decision related to agriculture could be taken as there was no availability of data which was the basic condition, adding that accurate data was very important in formulating agricultural policy and programs of the country.

They said that the agricultural and livestock census was a very important step to know the potential of the agricultural sector and comprehensive understanding of vulnerabilities.

This data would enable the government and relevant quarters to identify areas for improvement, resource optimization, and innovation.

They appreciated the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for taking this important step and appreciated the efforts of the entire team involved in this initiative and the Chairman of the Department of Maths, Statistics and Computer Science Professor Dr. Zafar Mahmood.

At the end, Secretary Muhammad Javed Marwat distributed shields and certificates among the participants.

The representative of the United Nations food and Agriculture Organization Farrukh also participated in the workshop.

The details of the activities included crops, agricultural land, livestock, machinery, financial and human resources collection in an efficient manner.