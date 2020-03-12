Ayub Medical Collage establishes QEC to improve medical education

Ayub Medical College (AMC) Abbottabad Thursday established Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) following the directives of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Khyber Medical University (KMU).

AMC administration established the QEC with the aim to improve the quality and standard of medical education as per international standards.

Associate Professor AMC Dr Ruqia Sultana has been nominated as the director of the QEC while Dr Adil Naseer will serve as the deputy director and Dr Sobia as the focal person.

AMC Dean Professor Dr Umer Farooq while addressing a day-long awareness seminar on QEC for the faculty of the collage stressed the coordination of all stakeholders to make it a success.

He further said that the faculty should formulate future plan and policy to ensure the cooperation and involvement of all the concerned departments for the smooth working of the cell.

QEC Director Dr Ruqia Sultana said that they were working for the digitalization of the cell as well, all the information would be available of the web portal for the teacher, students and the other stakeholders. She said that the cell would enhance the quality of medical education and practices.

Ayub Medical College has produced eight thousand doctors till now who are serving in Pakistan and abroad. Currently, the college is providing medical education to more than 1500 students and specialized training to more than 500 doctors.