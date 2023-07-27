Open Menu

Azam Butt Nominated As Member BISE

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 08:09 PM

The Higher Education Department Secretary has nominate Muhammad Azam Butt, Headmaster (Retd) Govt Community High School, Begum Road Mozang, Lahore as Member Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Higher education Department Secretary has nominate Muhammad Azam Butt, Headmaster (Retd) Govt Community High school, Begum Road Mozang, Lahore as Member board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore.

According to a notification, his nomination made against a vacant slot in the category of Scholar/Retired Educationist under Section 5(1)(ix) of BISE Act, 1976 for a period of three years/during the pleasure ofControlling Authority, with immediate effect.

