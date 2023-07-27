Azam Butt nominated as member BISE

The Higher Education Department Secretary has nominate Muhammad Azam Butt, Headmaster (Retd) Govt Community High School, Begum Road Mozang, Lahore as Member Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore

According to a notification, his nomination made against a vacant slot in the category of Scholar/Retired Educationist under Section 5(1)(ix) of BISE Act, 1976 for a period of three years/during the pleasure ofControlling Authority, with immediate effect.