Azerbaijan university professor sees bright future of Pakistan education

Professor of Azerbaijan Medical University, Dr. Khayala Mammadova said that Pakistan's future in education is bright as the country is fast progressing in modern education and technology

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Professor of Azerbaijan Medical University, Dr. Khayala Mammadova said that Pakistan's future in education is bright as the country is fast progressing in modern education and technology.

In her comments before departure to Azerbaijan, after serving Muhammad Ali Jinnah University-Karachi, she said that as a result of signing memorandum of understandings between Pakistani and international universities for cooperation in education and research activities, the teachers and students of this country are getting more opportunities for improving in their Knowledge and sharing experience with each other, said a MAJU press release here on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan Professor expressed here satisfaction that curriculum of academic programs at Pakistani Universities was being updated continuously to fulfill the modern age requirements and use of technology was also being encouraged in educational institutions.

She said that keeping in view of this situation, she could predict a bright future of education sector in Pakistan.

Dr. Khayala came and worked at MAJU under faculty and students exchange program in the light of MoU signed between Azerbaijan Medical University and MAJU for cooperation in education and research activities, last year.