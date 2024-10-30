Open Menu

BA Body Expresses Concerns Over Non-functioning Of 30 Libraries In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:43 PM

BA Body expresses concerns over non-functioning of 30 libraries in Balochistan

The Balochistan Assembly’s standing committee on Culture, Tourism and Archeology expressed grief and concerns over the non-functioning of 30 libraries in various districts of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Balochistan Assembly’s standing committee on Culture, Tourism and Archeology expressed grief and concerns over the non-functioning of 30 libraries in various districts of the province.

The committee was informed that there are 90 libraries in 25 districts of the province, out of which 60 are functional and 30 are inactive due to insufficient staff and other issues.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Culture, Archives, Tourism and Archeology was held under the chairmanship of Rahmat Ali Baloch was informed that the department has formulated the Balochistan Artist Welfare Fund policy to provide financial support to well-known artists.

Under the policy, artists would be awarded financial support of Rs 40,000, 30,000 and 20,000 per month respectively.

Chairman Rehmat Ali Baloch emphasized the need to support the artists who are real ambassadors and the committee pledged to resolve the issues being faced by the artists.

The committee stressed to ensure the protection and promotion of the rich cultural heritage of Balochistan.

The committee expressed its concern that the Balochi, Pashto and Brahui Academies supervised by the education Department instead of the Culture Department.

The members unanimously agreed to move a resolution in the Assembly to transfer these academies to the Department of Culture. The purpose of the change is to better align the focus of the academies with the objectives of the Department of Culture.

The department informed the meeting that the construction work on the divisional culture complex at Rs 500 million is under process due to issues of land allocation in various divisions. The officials said that a budget has been allocated for the construction of the culture complex three years ago, but the work has not been started due to non-availability of land.

They added that there is lack of land for the construction of the academy of Performing Arts in Quetta despite the approval of the scheme. The committee stressed the urgent need to resolve these issues to execute the projects without any further delay.

Members Balochistan Assembly Hadiya Nawaz and Safia Fazlur Rehman were present in the meeting whereas Secretary of Department Noor Mohammad Jogezai briefed the committee regarding the department, its functions, challenges and problems.

APP/umr-ask

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Balochistan Quetta Education Budget Million

Recent Stories

KU develops curricula to address current, future n ..

KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC

39 minutes ago
 Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

38 minutes ago
 CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first pub ..

CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital

38 minutes ago
 IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

38 minutes ago
 114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Pun ..

114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

38 minutes ago
 17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

38 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

51 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

51 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against cri ..

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

1 hour ago
 UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

1 hour ago
 Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

34 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of yo ..

Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Education