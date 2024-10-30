BA Body Expresses Concerns Over Non-functioning Of 30 Libraries In Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:43 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Balochistan Assembly’s standing committee on Culture, Tourism and Archeology expressed grief and concerns over the non-functioning of 30 libraries in various districts of the province.
The committee was informed that there are 90 libraries in 25 districts of the province, out of which 60 are functional and 30 are inactive due to insufficient staff and other issues.
The meeting of the Standing Committee on Culture, Archives, Tourism and Archeology was held under the chairmanship of Rahmat Ali Baloch was informed that the department has formulated the Balochistan Artist Welfare Fund policy to provide financial support to well-known artists.
Under the policy, artists would be awarded financial support of Rs 40,000, 30,000 and 20,000 per month respectively.
Chairman Rehmat Ali Baloch emphasized the need to support the artists who are real ambassadors and the committee pledged to resolve the issues being faced by the artists.
The committee stressed to ensure the protection and promotion of the rich cultural heritage of Balochistan.
The committee expressed its concern that the Balochi, Pashto and Brahui Academies supervised by the education Department instead of the Culture Department.
The members unanimously agreed to move a resolution in the Assembly to transfer these academies to the Department of Culture. The purpose of the change is to better align the focus of the academies with the objectives of the Department of Culture.
The department informed the meeting that the construction work on the divisional culture complex at Rs 500 million is under process due to issues of land allocation in various divisions. The officials said that a budget has been allocated for the construction of the culture complex three years ago, but the work has not been started due to non-availability of land.
They added that there is lack of land for the construction of the academy of Performing Arts in Quetta despite the approval of the scheme. The committee stressed the urgent need to resolve these issues to execute the projects without any further delay.
Members Balochistan Assembly Hadiya Nawaz and Safia Fazlur Rehman were present in the meeting whereas Secretary of Department Noor Mohammad Jogezai briefed the committee regarding the department, its functions, challenges and problems.
APP/umr-ask
