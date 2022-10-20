BA, BSc examinations to hold on Oct 24

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 09:38 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :University of Turbat (UoT) on Thursday announced that the practical examinations of BA/BSc (ADA/ADS) Supplementary Examinations 2021 to be held from 24th October 2022 at the respective colleges of the candidates.

According to the announcement, the candidates who appeared in the BA/BSc (ADA/ADS) Supplementary Examinations 2021 held under the auspices of University of Turbat, are hereby informed that their practical examinations will be held at their respective college from 24/10/2022.

All candidates were instructed to bring original National Identity Card and examinations slip to appear in the practical examinations.

