BA, BSc Second Annual Exams Under Islamia University From Nov 7

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:01 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Second Annual exams of BA and BSc under the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will start from November 7. According to the Controller Examination, the roll number slips have been issued to the candidates and can be downloaded from the university official website by entering CNIC number.

The written exams will continue until December 2. The date sheet of practical exams will be issued later.

