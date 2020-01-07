UrduPoint.com
B.A.,BSc Annual Exams From Jan15

B.A.,BSc annual exams from Jan15

Controller of Examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto has announced that annual examinations-2019 of B.A, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Economics), B.Com Pass Part-I & II and M.A (previous and final) would commence from January 15, at all affiliated degree colleges of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, said a release issued here on Tuesday

The candidates have been advised to appear in the examinations as per announced timetable. The timetable of examinations has been dispatched to all affiliated degree colleges.

