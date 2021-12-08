BA/BSc supplementary Exam from Dec 15 in UoT

Under the auspices of University of Turbat (UoT), ADA/ADS Annual Examinations 2021 and BA/BSc Supplementary Examinations 2020 will start from December 15,2021

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Under the auspices of University of Turbat (UoT), ADA/ADS Annual Examinations 2021 and BA/BSc Supplementary Examinations 2020 will start from December 15,2021.

According to the notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, UoT here on Wednesday, the students of colleges affiliated with the varsity were hereby informed that the annual examinations of ADA/ADS 2021 and BA/BSc supplementary examinations 2020 will start from December 15,2021.

All the candidates were informed that they could collect their roll number slip from the office of the concerned college. The candidates would not be allowed to enter the examination hall without showing their roll number slips and original CNICs.

For more information, the Assistant Controller Examinations (Conduct) Branch of UoT could be contacted during office hours.