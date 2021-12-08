UrduPoint.com

BA/BSc Supplementary Exam From Dec 15 In UoT

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:18 PM

BA/BSc supplementary Exam from Dec 15 in UoT

Under the auspices of University of Turbat (UoT), ADA/ADS Annual Examinations 2021 and BA/BSc Supplementary Examinations 2020 will start from December 15,2021

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Under the auspices of University of Turbat (UoT), ADA/ADS Annual Examinations 2021 and BA/BSc Supplementary Examinations 2020 will start from December 15,2021.

According to the notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, UoT here on Wednesday, the students of colleges affiliated with the varsity were hereby informed that the annual examinations of ADA/ADS 2021 and BA/BSc supplementary examinations 2020 will start from December 15,2021.

All the candidates were informed that they could collect their roll number slip from the office of the concerned college. The candidates would not be allowed to enter the examination hall without showing their roll number slips and original CNICs.

For more information, the Assistant Controller Examinations (Conduct) Branch of UoT could be contacted during office hours.

Related Topics

Turbat December 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Mi ..

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Middle East: Commissioner Genera ..

11 minutes ago
 Pb govt releases Rs 17b funds for 710 uplift schem ..

Pb govt releases Rs 17b funds for 710 uplift schemes: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 State-of-the-art low cost plastic waste recycling ..

State-of-the-art low cost plastic waste recycling machines received overwhelmed ..

6 minutes ago
 Beijing Says 'No One Would Care' If Certain Politi ..

Beijing Says 'No One Would Care' If Certain Politicians Skip Beijing Olympics

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

26 minutes ago
 NA-133 by-election conducted in free, transparent ..

NA-133 by-election conducted in free, transparent and manner

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.