PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Bacha Khan University Charsadda has announced BA, BSc examinations from June 17, 2020.

Last date of submission of form is March 2, said a notification issued here on Saturday.