Bahauddin Zakariya University announces MA, MSc results

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced the results of MA and MSc in three subjects here on Tuesday.

The BZU spokesman said that a total of 266 candidates appeared in Arabic Part-I, first annual examination 2021 out of whom 136 got through. Overall pass ratio was 51.13 percent.

The varsity also declared the result of MSc Zoology Part-I & II examination 2021.

A total of 139 candidates appeared in the examination out of whom 77 were declared successful. Overall pass percentage was recorded as 55.40 percent, he informed.

BZU announced MSc Physics part-I & II First annual 2021 result wherein 54 candidates, out of 115 who appeared in exams, got through. The pass percentage recorded was 46.96 percent.