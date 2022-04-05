UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya University Approves Awarding PhD Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 04:49 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Advanced Studies & Research Board sanctioned awarding sixty PhD degree besides registration of new M.Phil and PhD scholars

The board which met under the chairmanship of BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi, was attended by deans and chairmen besides Registrar, Suhaib Rashid, Controller Examination, D Aman Ullah and others.

The meeting also approved extension of PhD cases and list of foreign referees for M.Phil and PhD scholars, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

