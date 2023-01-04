Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announces MA results

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced results of MA in two subjects including Islamic Studies and Sports Sciences here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced results of MA in two subjects including Islamic Studies and sports Sciences here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for BZU said here , a total of 364 candidates appeared in Islamic Studies (Compulsory) Part-I, first annual examination 2021 out of whom 162 got through.

Overall pass percentage was recorded 45.76 per cent.

The varsity also declared the result of MA Sports Sciences Part-I first annual examination 2021.

A total of two candidates appeared in the examination and both passed it. The pass percentage was cent percent,he informed.