Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Disburses Scholarships To Needy Students

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Wednesday disbursed Rs three million scholarship to needy students.

The stipends were distributed under USAID and PEEF scholarship programme

BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi, disbursed the scholarship among the student in a ceremony organized by scholarship cell.

Dean Pharmacy and Director Scholarship, Dr Muhammad Uzair, Dr Razia Shabana, Transport Officer, Zahid Iqbal and others were present.

Later, a cake cutting was also held for those two students who got admission in MBBS after attending a crash programme funded by USAID for female students belonging to far flung areas of South Punjab.

