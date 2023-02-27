UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Revises ADA, ASA Exams Fee Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Monday revised the fee schedule for Associate Degree of Science(ADS) and Associate Degree of Arts (ASA) for 2022-24 and repeaters session 2021-23

A spokesperson for BZU said that aspirants may submit fees by March 13 with a single fee and double fee by March 20 according to the revised schedule.

A triple fee can be deposited one week before the commencement of the examination, he concluded.

The exams have been delayed till further orders, said a news release issued here.

