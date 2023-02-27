Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) revises ADA, ASA exams fee schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Monday revised the fee schedule for Associate Degree of Science(ADS) and Associate Degree of Arts (ASA) for 2022-24 and repeaters session 2021-23.

A spokesperson for BZU said that aspirants may submit fees by March 13 with a single fee and double fee by March 20 according to the revised schedule.

A triple fee can be deposited one week before the commencement of the examination, he concluded.

The exams have been delayed till further orders, said a news release issued here.