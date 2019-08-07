Bahauddin Zakariya University convocation on Aug 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting to review arrangements of 15th convocation of Bahauddin Zakariya University BZU ) being organized on August 21, was held here on Wednesday.

BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Tariq Ansari, chaired the meeting, wherein, heads of administrative committees gave their proposals to make the event a success.

Dr Ansari said the convocation was the most prestigious event of the varsity, adding that it was a matter of proud and honour for students and their parents alike.

Full dress rehearsal will be held on August 20.