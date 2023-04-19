Bahauddin Zakariya University extends 5th semester admission date to April 28

Bahauddin Zakariya University on Wednesday extended the admission date of 5th semester to April 28

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University on Wednesday extended the admission date of 5th semester to April 28.

A spokesperson for BZU said that the date has been extended owing to Eid ul Fitr holidays.

The last date was April 20 before the extension, he said.

He informed that on online portal for registration of admission would remain open even during Eid holidays.