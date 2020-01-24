UrduPoint.com
Bahauddin Zakariya University Facing Numerous Challenges: Vice Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:50 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi Friday said that being the biggest varsity of South Punjab, it was facing lot of challenges

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi Friday said that being the biggest varsity of South Punjab, it was facing lot of challenges.

Overcrowded hostels, shortage of funds and administrative problems were some of these issues the varsity has been facing for quite some time.

During the first meeting with journalists after assuming charge four months back, Dr Mansoor Kundi said the future of Pakistan was bright because its youth was much talented.

The BZU was full of potential students, he informed adding that he believed in merit and would ensure it in every type of selection for the varsity.

Dr Kundi said that due to some incorrect decision made by the past governments, the BZU was still facing numerous issue.

The decision for the time being were suitable as Balochistan and KPK had not good facilities of education, the VC observed and added that now the situation has been changed now in these provinces.

He stated that he arranged different pending meetings of the varsity and resolved host of issues of faculty, students and administrative staff including syndicate.

He spoke in length about his future plans for improving the standard and ranking of the varsity.

The varsity is going to get a project of Rs 530 million from HEC because of his efforts for bio techonoly, Dr Kundi informed.

He highlighted steps initiated by him in last four months for the betterment of the varsity including appoints of new chairmen of different departments and removal of some officials from administrative posts.

BZU Registrar, Sohaib Rashid Khan, Dean faculty of Vet Sciences, Dr Masood Akhtar, Director media Dr Farooq Zain, Controller Examination, Dr Aman Ullah, Acting Director Finance, Safdar Langha and other officials were present.

