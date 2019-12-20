UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahauddin Zakariya University Holds Selection Board

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:27 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University holds selection board

A selection board was held at the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to finalise recommendations for promotions of faculty members besides appointments under the Tenure Track System (TTS).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A selection board was held at the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to finalise recommendations for promotions of faculty members besides appointments under the Tenure Track System (TTS).

BZU Vice Chancellor, Dr mansoor Akbar Kundi chaired the board attended by Justice Shehram Sarwar of LHC, VC Sheikh Ayaz University, Shikarpur, Dr Ghulam Raza Bhatti, former chairman QUA Anthropology department, Dr Hafeezur Rehman besides deans and chairmen.

The board finalised recommendations for selection in Mathematics, urdu, Pure and Applied Biology, Entomology, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Agriculture, Horticulture, food Sciences, Computer Engineering and education departments besides appointments under the TTS.

BZU Registrar Suhaib Rashid Khan acted as the secretary board.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Shikarpur Rashid Khan Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court issues notice to Safdar on bail ..

1 minute ago

UNSC Hopes to Vote Friday on 2 Rival Resolutions o ..

1 minute ago

US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Leave Germany in Upr ..

1 minute ago

Turkish Police Detain District Mayor Over Suspecte ..

1 minute ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee To Remain Fragile, ..

23 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister lays foundation stones of va ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.