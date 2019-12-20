Bahauddin Zakariya University holds selection board

A selection board was held at the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to finalise recommendations for promotions of faculty members besides appointments under the Tenure Track System (TTS).

BZU Vice Chancellor, Dr mansoor Akbar Kundi chaired the board attended by Justice Shehram Sarwar of LHC, VC Sheikh Ayaz University, Shikarpur, Dr Ghulam Raza Bhatti, former chairman QUA Anthropology department, Dr Hafeezur Rehman besides deans and chairmen.

The board finalised recommendations for selection in Mathematics, urdu, Pure and Applied Biology, Entomology, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Agriculture, Horticulture, food Sciences, Computer Engineering and education departments besides appointments under the TTS.

BZU Registrar Suhaib Rashid Khan acted as the secretary board.