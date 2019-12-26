Bahauddin Zakariya University interviews students for 150 scholarships

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi presided over a meeting to discuss disbursement of Rs 15 million need-based scholarships among 150 students here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : Bahauddin Zakariya University BZU ) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi presided over a meeting to discuss disbursement of Rs 15 million need-based scholarships among 150 students here on Thursday.

Earlier, the BZU officials interviewed students for assessment of their eligibility for the scholarship, a BZU spokesman said.

Addressing the officials, the VC said a welfare state always kept education and health on priority. He thanked the HEC for providing funds for students from low income families and underlined the need for more active role by philanthropists, banks and big businesses to donate generously for education sector.

Dean Prof Dr. Masood Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Hukoomat Ali, DSA Dr Muhammad Amanullah, director scholarships cell Dr Muhammad Aziz, Prof Dr Asad Areeb, engineer Mumtaz Ahmad Khan, Chaudhry Zahid Mahmood, and financial aid officer Intekhab Alam were also present.