Bahauddin Zakariya University Issues LLB Fee Schedule

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021

Bahauddin Zakariya University issues LLB fee schedule

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) issued fee schedule for five years LLB examination here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) issued fee schedule for five years LLB examination here on Wednesday .

Under LLB, Part I, II, III, IV and V, single fee Rs 4500 can be deposited by Jan 20, 2022 while aspirants can submit double fee Rs 8000 by 27 January 2022, and triple fee 13500 before one week of commencing of examination.

For more information candidates can contact Controller Examinations office, said a news release issued here.

