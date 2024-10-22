Open Menu

Bahauddin Zakariya University Launches Student Recognition Programme

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University launches student recognition programme

Bahauddin Zakariya University launched the Vice Chancellor's Student Recognition Programme here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Bahauddin Zakariya University launched the Vice Chancellor's Student Recognition Programme here on Tuesday.

As part of this initiative, VC Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal will personally meet first position holder students across various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to celebrate their achievements and inspire them towards further success.

The Vice Chancellor had a meaningful interaction with top-performing students from the Department of Commerce and the Institute of Banking and Finance. He applauded their dedication, awarded them appreciation certificates, and encouraged them to continue their pursuit of excellence.

During the meeting, he urged the students to engage in social causes and take the lead in initiating a cleanliness drive, both on campus and in their residential areas.

The VC reminded the students that they are the face of BZU, advising them to always strive for greatness, and remember that the top position is always vacant.

" With hard work, you can reach new professional and academic heights." he noted.

He also assured them that his office door is always open and that he will remain in constant touch with the student community.

More Stories From Education