Bahauddin Zakariya University notifies summer vacation till May 31

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Friday notified summer vacation till May 31 for its all campuses wherein no online classes would be conducted during the period.

"Bahauddin Zakariya University and its sub- campuses shall remain closed till May 31, 2020.

The closure period will be tread as summer vacation 2020 and no online classes shall be held during this period," a BZU notification said.

The varsity would prepare online courses to be offered to students with effect from June 1 if the situation of COVID-19 remained the same, it added.