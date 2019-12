Bahauddin Zakariya University official given additional charge as MNSUET resident auditor

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Resident auditor of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan Muhammad Akhtar Bati has been given additional responsibility as resident auditor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology (MNSUET) by provincial government

A BZU spokesman said in a statement on Thursday that Akhtar Bati has assumed the charge of additional assignment at MNSUET today.

The seat of resident auditor MNSUET Multan was left vacant following transfer of its previous resident auditor Muhammad Saleem to board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Lahore.