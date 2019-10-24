UrduPoint.com
Bahauddin Zakariya University Results Scam: Eight Staffers Transferred For Manipulating Data

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:59 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University results scam: Eight staffers transferred for manipulating data

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) has transferred eight staffers of Controller Examination office after they were found guilty of taking bribe for manipulating official data and passing 400 students mostly in English, in the initial inquiry into BA/BSc examination 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) has transferred eight staffers of Controller Examination office after they were found guilty of taking bribe for manipulating official data and passing 400 students mostly in English, in the initial inquiry into BA/BSc examination 2019.

Sources at BZU informed APP on Thursday that the said students were failing their English paper of BA examination 2019, and eight staffers of different branches of the examination office passed them in conveyance with each other after getting illegal gratification amounting to Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000.

After declaration of the results, Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Farooq made these findings. Sources said those transferred on Oct 23 included: Assistant Controller Computer Section Muhamamd Amin, Asst Controller Tabulation Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah, Asst Computer Programmer Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti, Asst Controller Degree Cell Abdul Karim, Assistant Tabulation Branch Rana Aleem, Asst Tabulation Branch Muhammd Qasim, Asst Complaint Cell Rana Hameed Mubashar and Asst Conduct Branch Shazad Anjum.

The sources said that Muhammad Amin was transferred from Computer to Degree Branch, Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah from Tabulation to Conduct Branch, Abdul Karim Additional Charge of Tabulation Branch, Nawaz Bhatti from Degree to Computer, Rana Aleem from Tabulation to Complaint Cell, Rana Hameed from Complaint to Tabulation, Muhammad Qasim Tabulation to Conduct and Shahzad Anjum was transferred from Conduct to Tabulation Branch.

When contacted, BZU Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Farooq confirmed that the staffers had been transferred to different sections on the basis of initial findings of the inquiry.

He said that after the initial inquiry report, BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Kundi constituted a two-member committee comprising Dr Muthair Iqbal and himself for detailed inquiry into the matter.

He said results might be changed on completion of the inquiry.

