Bahauddin Zakariya University terminates teacher for harassing student

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) administration terminated a faculty member from services in light of an inquiry committee recommendations against him for harassing a female student.

A BZU source said that a teacher of Forestry and Range department, Prof Wasif Nauman, has been terminated from services after a committee recommended that all allegations leveled by a female student against him proved in the inquiry.

BZU Registrar Sohaib Rashid Khan issued notification of Wasif's termination today and he will be considered expelled from services from January 19, 2019.

The syndicate which met last month approved termination of prof Wasif Nauman, the source informed.