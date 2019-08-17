Bahauddin Zakariya University to honour over 6,000 graduates in 15th convocation

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) will honour over 6,000 graduates in its 15th convocation to be held on August 21 at the university

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Bahauddin Zakariya University BZU ) will honour over 6,000 graduates in its 15th convocation to be held on August 21 at the university.

Controller Examination BZU Dr Muhammad Farooq told APP here on Saturday that as many as 342 gold medals would be awarded to position holders who had qualified from 2011 to 2015 sessions.

He informed that preparations for the convocation had been finalised and a full dress rehearsal would be conducted on August 20.

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar is likely to grace the ceremony as chief guest, Dr Farooq concluded.