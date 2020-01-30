UrduPoint.com
Bahauddin Zakariya University VC Announces Special Fund For Differently Abled People

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:26 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University VC announces special fund for differently abled people

Ensuring all facilities for differently abled people, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi announced to set up a special fund for them

MULTAN, ,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Ensuring all facilities for differently abled people, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi announced to set up a special fund for them.

Speaking at a ceremony held in honour of special students and staffers of the BZU at IMS Hall here on Thursday, Dr Kundi said that when a person was deprived of any blessings of organs or senses by birth or accidentally, the society went indented to them, adding that the society became these people ears, arms and eyes in this case.

The VC deputed Dr Seerat Fatima from IMS as focal person for differently abled students and employees of the BZU.

Dr Kundi announced to form a committee on usage of laptops in exams by visually impaired students.

Special students, staffers and faculty members attended the event.

