Bahauddin Zakariya University VC terms academic inspection vital

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Terming academic inspection vital, Bahauddin Zakariya University BZU ) recently appointed VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi said he would visit all departments to know capabilities and issues of the faculty.

He asked for time-table of the faculty to asses abilities and communication skills of teachers.

The VC was addressing a meeting of deans, chairmen and heads of department of the BZU here on Friday.

Dr Kundi ordered for admissions to MPhil in all those departments to which the HEC had no objection.

He announced to hold academic council meeting on Oct 23.