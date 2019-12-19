Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice Chancellor pledges cooperation to all faculities without discrimination

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi has pledged to extend full cooperation to all faculities without any discrimination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Bahauddin Zakariya University BZU ) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi has pledged to extend full cooperation to all faculities without any discrimination.

Speaking at the annual dinner of Faculty of Veterinary Sciences here, he said that he had nothing to do with any group of teachers of the BZU and all were equal for him.

Praising Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dr Masood Akhtar, the vice chancellor said that he prayed for his (Dr Masood) elevation as VC of a university, though the BZU would be deprived of a seasoned professor.

He praised the efforts of Dr Masood and his team for organising such a wonderful event wherein students exhibited their skills.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr Masood Akhtar shed light of his faculty's achievement in a short period of time. He said that in Times Higher ranking, the BZU Veterinary Sciences Faculty stood second among 17 institutions of Pakistan this year.

Students from different departments presented skits, sang songs and danced and amused the audience with their performance.