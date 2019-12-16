Bahria University holds Convocation of Karachi Campus & Pakistan Navy School of Logistics

Bahria University held the 16th Convocation of its Karachi Campus, Institute of Professional Psychology and 8th Convocation of Pakistan Navy School of Logistics

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th December, 2019) Bahria University held the 16th Convocation of its Karachi Campus, Institute of Professional Psychology and 8th Convocation of Pakistan Navy School of Logistics. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, NI (M) graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and awarded degrees and medals to the graduating students of PhD, Postgraduate and Undergraduate programs.

In total 763 degrees were awarded to the Undergraduate and Graduate students of Management Sciences, Professional Psychology, Computer Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Media Studies and Supply Chain Management Departments.

Chief Guest also awarded 37 Gold Medals and 29 Silver Medals to various students who qualified with distinction in their respective programs.

Addressing the audience, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi NI (M) congratulated the graduating students on their splendid success. He also lauded Bahria University Karachi Campus and Pakistan Navy School of Logistics for their role in development of youth and country.

Navel Chief recognized the efforts that BU has taken lead in starting maritime disciplines and acknowledged the contribution in imparting higher education.

He was pleased to learn that BU has incorporated advance teaching methodologies to promote multi-faceted education, exchange visits of students beyond their normal test book education and knowledge.

Earlier in his welcome address Rector BU Vice Admiral KaleemShaukatHI(M) expressed his gratitude to the Chief Guest for his presence in the convocation. He said that the academic institutes foster the culture of academic excellence and in this process Bahria University constantly maintains high standards in every sphere of activities to align the future strategic directions. He mentioned the efforts of the Bahria University for providing the most conducive academic environment, state of the art labs and highly qualified faculty for its postgraduates and undergraduate students. He also highlighted active participation of Bahria University in promotion of country’s blue economy.

The Convocation ceremony was attended by a large number of senior Naval Officers, Industrialists, Faculty and Parents of the Graduating Students.

Chief Guest congratulated the students and their parents, wishing them a prosperous future and also appreciated the students who secured medals for the outstanding performances.