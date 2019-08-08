Bahria University, in collaboration with Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences Netherlands, conducted an exclusive International Summer School on 'International Business Skills'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):Bahria University, in collaboration with Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences Netherlands, conducted an exclusive International Summer School on 'International Business Skills'.

The programme was conducted by Dr Sander Schroevers, a PhD Professor from Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences. He is a front-ranking culture Intelligence Expert and Cross Cultural Business Skills professional, a press release said on Wednesday.

Students from China and Netherlands joined Bahria University students in International Summer School Programme, in which leading professionals were invited for guest talks.

Vice President Corporate and Economic Affairs Jazz, Former Vice President Marketing PTCL, Director Pakistan China Research Center, Director China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Canadian High Commissioner were also invited at Bahria University to deliver talks.

The course helped participants in enhancing International Communication skills along with a professional experience of the outside world.

The participants learned both theoretical and practical knowledge on how to deal internationally and getting a hands-on experience with various Business and Industry Leaders in the International Business Market.

A recreational trip to beautiful & scenic northern areas was also arranged for participants. Foreign students expressed their gratitude to Bahria University for hosting such a valuable programme.

They also lauded professionalism, knowledge, culture, landscape beauty and hospitality of Pakistani people.

Speaking on the closing ceremony, DG BU Campus Rear Admiral Nasir Mahmood HI (M) said that Bahria University was grooming students to become global citizens of modern world.

Bahria University has academic partnerships with several foreign universities across the globe including United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, China & Netherlands.

These partnerships focus on areas of collaboration in student & facultyexchange programs, joint researches, trainings, internships and jointcurriculum development.