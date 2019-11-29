In order to pay tribute and inculcate the philosophy of Hakeemul-Ummat, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal in young generation, first National Conferenceon Iqbal’s philosophy was organized by Bahria University at Islamabad Campus

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th November, 2019) In order to pay tribute and inculcate the philosophy of Hakeemul-Ummat, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal in young generation, first National Conferenceon Iqbal’s philosophy was organized by Bahria University at Islamabad Campus. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The theme of the two daysconference, held in connection with 142nd birth anniversary, was “Inclusiveness of lqbal's Philosophy and its Potential for Personal and Social Change" included key noteaddresses, speeches, panel discussions and research paper presentations. Eminent speakers participating in the conference included renowned scholars and academia who shared their intellectual thoughts on the subject. During the conference, speakersdeeply explored lqbal's philosophical thought and itspractical guidance for implementation in different domains of Islamic States. Speakers also shared lqbal’s concept of self-awareness, self-empowerment through a journey of self-discovery and knowledge.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted main aspects of Allama Iqbal’s thoughtsincluding lqbal's philosophy being based on Quranic teachings and lqbal's inclusiveness.

He said followingAllama Iqbal message can lead us to the path of self-awareness and open the secrets of divine knowledge to us which can help us achieve balance between the mind and the soul. He emphasized that our young generation should grasp lqbal’s message and try toinculcate it in their personal lives which will help them transform into a Muslim of Iqbal’s dreams and beneficial individual for the society.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (Retd) Kaleem Shaukat thanked worthy Chief Guest and speakers for their presence. He further said that this is the first mega event organized by ‘Iqbal Chair’, a body established in Bahria Universitywhich specifically focuses on objectives for implementing teachings of lqbal amongst University students in an organized manner. All campuses of Bahria University alsoparticipated in the event through video link.

Large number of students, faculty and guest scholars participated in conference with enthusiasm and showed their love and respect towards the great leader and poet.