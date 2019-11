Bahria University Islamabad Campus holds 22nd Convocation

Bahria University Islamabad Campus held its 22nd Convocation at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) Bahria University Islamabad Campus held its 22nd Convocation at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad. Vice Admiral KaleemShaukat HI(M) graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Rector Bahria University Rear Admiral Habib urRehman HI (M) along with Vice Admiral conferred the degrees to graduating students of Ph.D, MPhil, Masters and Undergraduate programs.

In total, 712 degrees were conferred to the Undergraduate and Graduate students of Management Sciences, Media Studies, Humanities & Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Computer Engineering, Law, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Clinical Psychology, Electrical Engineering, and Software Engineering Departments. Honorable Vice Admiral awarded 27 Gold and 21 Silver medals, to various students who achieved top positions in their respective programs.

While addressing the occasion, chief guest congratulated the graduating students on their splendid success and lauded Bahria University Islamabad Campus for providing exceptional knowledge and skills to the graduating students in their respective disciplines. He appreciated the role of Bahria University for strengthening human resource of the country. While addressing the students, Vice Admiral KaleemShaukat HI(M) said, “I feel delighted to see the growing number of successful & quality graduates Bahria University is producing every year. The intellect that is fostered here and the body of knowledge that is created will certainly become an engine for the developmental process in Pakistan in years ahead”. He added “It is heartening to know that Bahria University has taken a lead in commencing Bachelors and Masters level programs in Maritime Sciences as well as establishment of Maritime Science & Technology Park through which new opportunities of research and innovation will be opened in this field”.



He also appreciated the efforts of the University management for emphasizing skills development of the students that makes Bahria University a preferred institution for teaching and learning. He encouraged the graduating students by advising them to be creative and to follow their passion and dreams.

Earlier in his welcome address Rector Bahria University Rear Admiral Habib urRehman HI (M) expressed his gratitude to Vice Admiral for his presence at the convocation. He further added that we at Bahria University have done our best to equip our students with necessary fundamental principles of conducting scholastic enquiry, training for communication and interpersonal skills. He acknowledged particularly the role of HEC, Punjab Government and other organizations for sponsoring number of scholarships for Students of Bahria University and said “This year, university disbursed a handsome amount of 74 Million Rupees for various internal scholarships”.

Rector Bahria University congratulated the students and their parents, wishing them a prosperous future and also appreciated the students winning medals in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the education sector, Naval Officers and parents of the graduating students. Students congratulated each other and appreciated the efforts of their teachers and seniors. They also lauded the performance of their institution where apart from curricular, they are provided best opportunities of personality grooming, well-being and extra-curricular activities.