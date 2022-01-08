Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocation

As many as 632 degrees, 42 gold and silver medals were awarded to graduating students of various disciplines in the 2nd Convocation of Bahria University held here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 632 degrees, 42 gold and silver medals were awarded to graduating students of various disciplines in the 2nd Convocation of Bahria University held here on Saturday.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as a chief guest and conferred degrees on the graduating students of Postgraduate and Undergraduate programmes.

In total, 632 degrees were awarded to the undergraduate and graduate students of Management Sciences & Computer Sciences department and a total of 13 graduates from the department of Management Sciences and 10 graduates from the department of Computer Sciences received gold medals, whereas 19 silver medals were also awarded to students who achieved position in their respective programmes.

Addressing the convocation, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the graduating students on their success and lauded the efforts of the university for providing exceptional knowledge skills to the graduated students in their respective disciplines that would enable them to lead a professionally rewarding life.

He added the role of universities and institutions had gained greater significance to help impart the requisite education and fostering competencies to make them better and productive citizens of Pakistan. Today, universities need to expand strategic networking with multinational corporations, public and private sectors, and research-based institutions, he asserted.

He said that the underlying theme of collaborative relationship was to understand each others needs and equipping the students with knowledge to help make them effective at their workplace; both locally and internationally.

He said that new endeavors undertaken by the management of Bahria University in Lahore with the commitment and determination would yield best results for all stakeholders and would definitely provide competitive edge to Bahria University as being one of the leading university of the country.

He expressed pleasure to see quite a good number of students in different academic disciplines being graduated from Bahria University.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (R) Kaleem Shaukat expressed his gratitude to the chief guest for his presence in the convocation. He highlighted the efforts of university for providing the most conducive academic environment, state-of-the-art labs and highly qualified faculty for its postgraduate and undergraduate students. He added that universities had greater role to play in the economic development of the nations.

He apprised that the government approval had been accorded for the construction of a full-fledged BU Lahore campus during current financial year and it would be a state of the art and conducive environment for campus with all facilities for top class education.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior Naval Officers, University officials,entrepreneurs, and parents of the graduating students.