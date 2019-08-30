UrduPoint.com
Bahuddin Zakariya University Declares BA,BSc Results

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 09:33 PM

The Bahuddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Friday declared BA, BSc and BCom annual examination 2019 at IMS hall

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Bahuddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Friday declared BA, BSc and BCom annual examination 2019 at IMS hall.

According to a gazette notification, a total of 46,661 students appeared in BA/BSc examination and 20,500 got through while the pass per centage stood at 43.9.

Girls, once again, surpassed boys by clinching most of the top positions in the examination.

In Bachelor of Arts (BA), Hadia Abuzar ( roll no 2488 ) of Government College for Women, Shehr Sultan bagged the first position by securing 644 marks while Lariab Kiran (roll no 2493) of Govt College for Women, Shehr Sultan stood second by obtaining 626 marks and Samria Fatima ( roll no 11697) of a private college clinched third position by getting 622 marks.

In BSc first three positions were clinched by female students of two different private colleges of Multan.

In Bachelor of Science (BSc) , Tayyiba Saeed (roll no 40109) obtained first position in the varsity by securing 708 marks. Rimsha Latif (roll no 49127 ) bagged second position by securing 702 marks while Malisha Ali (roll no 40285 ) obtained third position by achieving 701 marks.

In BCom, Jibran Danish (roll no 1853) clinched first position by securing 1239 marks while Alina Fatima (roll no 1703) got second position by obtaining 1208 marks and Zara Shaukat (roll no 1113) bagged third position with 1193 marks.

Addressing the result declaration ceremony at IMS Hallo , Acting Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Tariq Ansari congratulated the position holders, their parents and teachers on this great success.

He distributed cash prizes among the top three position holder of Science and Arts groups.

Prizes of Rs 50,000, 40,000, 30,000, 20,000 and Rs 10,000 were awarded to first, second, third fourth and fifth position holders of BA/Bsc, respectively.

For B,com Students cash prizes of Rs 25,000 , 20,00 , 15,000, 10,000 and 5,000 were disbursed among first, second,third,fourth and fifth position holders, respectively.

