Bahuddin Zakariya University signs MoU with Baltistan University for students exchange programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):Bahuddin Zakariya University (BZU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Baltistan University for students and faculty exchange programme.

Vice chancellors of both the varsities inked the MoU in a ceremony attended by deans, Dr Tariq Ansari, Dr Masood Akhtar, Dr Hakumat Ali, Dr Imran Sharif and others.

Under the MoU, students and faculty exchange programme would be devised for sharing researchers among the teachers and the students besides initiating joint ventures in days to come, said a press release issued here on Monday.