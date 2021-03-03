Baloch Culture Day celebrated at Islamia University

He Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Directorate of Public Relations and Baloch Educational Council jointly organized a colourful event "Hum Hai Baloch Hum Hai Pakistan" on the occasion of Baloch Culture Day at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall Abbasia Campu

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Directorate of Public Relations and Baloch Educational Council jointly organized a colourful event "Hum Hai Baloch Hum Hai Pakistan" on the occasion of Baloch Culture Day at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall Abbasia Campus.

University spokesman Shahzad Ahmad Khalid said the event was attended by a large number of Baloch students including Baloch elders.

Speakers on the occasion said that Baloch Culture Day was a recognition of unique traditions and beautiful culture. They said that conscious nations always protect their cultural heritage.

They further said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved the celebration of Baloch Culture Day at the government level in Punjab which was a very commendable initiative.

They said that our country was a bouquet of different nations and tribes. Culture, traditions and civilization were the identities of the people here.

Speakers extended gratitude to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob for organizing the event and also arranging special admissions and scholarships for Baloch students at the university.