Balochistan Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education (BBISE) Announces SSC Results 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 06:25 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) on Monday announced the annual results of Secondary school Certificate (SSC).
Abida Kakar, Controller BBISE, along with Secretary Muhammad Azeem Sajdi, announced the results during a press conference at board office here.
She said the success rate among 143,849 students was 84%. Four students from BRC Loralai secured the top three positions, while a student from Cadet College secured the third position.
Abida Kakar and Secretary Muhammad Azeem Sajdi said that in the annual examinations of 2024, a total of 143,849 students participated. Among them as many as 121,362 students passed, achieving a success percentage of 84.36.
In the ninth grade, out of 67,800 students, 50,558 passed, while in the tenth grade, out of 76,049 students, 70,804 were declared successful.
The success rate for the ninth grade was 74%, while for the tenth grade, it was 93%.
They further stated that Rasad Khan, son of Nematullah, from Balochistan Residential College Loralai, secured first position; Zainullah Khan, son of Nematullah Khan, secured second position while Abdul Rehman, son of Ismatullah Salam, Syed Abdul Aleem, son of Syed Nizamuddin, and Shehzad Khan, son of Gul Sher, from Cadet College Kohlu, secured the third position.
They congratulated the successful students, saying that the nation's expectations are tied to the youth, and these students will bring honor to Balochistan and Pakistan.
