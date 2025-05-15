Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate cheating culture for interest of students

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 10:48 PM
Balochistan Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani on Thursday said that measures were being taken to protect the children of the province from cheating and to equip them with the wealth of knowledge
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Balochistan Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani on Thursday said that measures were being taken to protect the children of the province from cheating and to equip them with the wealth of knowledge.
She said that where children passed the exam by cheating but never succeed in practical life, today we have to pledge that the curse of copying must be eliminated, no one would be allowed to cheat.
She expressed these views while a surprise visiting to the FA and FSc examination centers.
The Education Minister was accompanied by Director Colleges Muhammad Hussain Baloch, Additional Director Colleges Shaukat Ali Sarpara, Joint Director Colleges Saeeda Niaz and Deputy Director Colleges Abdul Qayyum.
On this occasion, the Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani said that a transparent examination system in the province would be ensured at all costs.
She said that today we have to pledge that the curse of cheating must be ended, children must become educated and conscious citizens because they have to serve the country and nation.
“Today, only those nations are developed in the world that have made knowledge their weapon and eradicated ignorance from their country”, she noted.
The education minister said that we also have to light the candle of knowledge further for the development and progress of our country, this is the success of all of us.
She mentioned that cheating is a disease that is pushing the new generation of the country into the darkness of ignorance saying that the Balochistan government is leaving no stone unturned to eliminate this disease, we all have to work together in a practical struggle.
During the visit, the provincial education minister ordered immediate action against the cheating students and immediately dismissed the negligent staff,
She said that the formation of teams comprised on the directors of colleges for various examination centers had been made on government directives.
The provincial minister said that eliminating duplication from the province is one of the top priorities of the Balochistan government for interest of students future.
