Balochistan govt allocates Rs 12.68 bln for higher education development

Balochistan government has allocated an amount of Rs 12.680 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20 for development of higher education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Balochistan government has allocated an amount of Rs 12.680 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20 for development of higher education . The provincial government also released grant of Rs 13.907 billion for higher eduction's annual expenditures.

According to official sources, the government had earmarked Rs 794 million to build four new sub campuses of the various universities and the provincial government would also establish a finance commission for universities across the province to deal with their financial matters.

The provincial government had expended the universities' grants from Rs 550 million to Rs 1.5 billion in order to enhance available higher education opportunities in the province.

The government would also pay an amount of Rs 450 million to upscale the status of intermediate colleges to degree colleges of the province as the government had committed to provide higher education to the Baloch youth.

The provincial government would also provide Rs 300 million for the provision of buses to the girls colleges.

The source said that Rs 48.

011 billion was the total allocation for expenditure of the secondary education sector in the current fiscal year.

The government had been planning to build 123 new Primary,upgrading 125 present primary schools to Middle level, 94 middle to High Schools with the allocation of Rs 500 million under Balochistan education programme.

However, another Rs 500 million was allocated to build and upgrade high schools to higher secondary schools.

The source said the government had also improved the schools cluster budget and Rs 1.89 billion would be spent for the provision of furniture, sports and science equipment and other basic facilities in schools of the province.

According to the details, the provincial government had created 1057 new posts in the department of secondary education this year.

The government had given priority to provide clean drinking water and establish washrooms in 786 schools with the cost of Rs 500 million.

The government would be paid Rs 520 million to the Balochistan Textbook board for the provision of free textbook to the students of the province.