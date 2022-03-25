UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Approves Rs 300 Mln To Enhance Fund For Higher Education Of Lawyers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022

Balochistan govt approves Rs 300 mln to enhance fund for higher education of lawyers

Balochistan government has approved Rs 300 million to enhance the endowment fund for higher education of lawyers to award scholarships in batches, over the period of five years

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has approved Rs 300 million to enhance the endowment fund for higher education of lawyers to award scholarships in batches, over the period of five years.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has given approval on the summary of the project "Law Graduates Scholarships Programme for Balochistan for Study Abroad" which was moved by finance department, said an official of Balochistan government on Friday.

He said the lawyers' community is the integral part of the judicial system and in that respect, they had an important responsibility to provide legal services to the common people in attainment of justice.

To fill the gap of senior lawyers who martyred in the deadly blast of August,2016, the project was initiated on the direction of the Prime Minister, to strengthen the overall judicial system in the province.

The project is based on the provision of higher education opportunities to Law students from Balochistan enrolling them in national and international higher learning educational institutions by supporting them financially.

The lawyers appreciated the initiative of providing scholarshipsfor higher education to the community.

>