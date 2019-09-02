Balochistan govt expedites development initiatives to improve education sector

Balochistan government has expedited its development initiatives to improve the education sector in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Balochistan government has expedited its development initiatives to improve the education sector in the province.

The development work in education department was aimed at improving the sector with provision of quality furniture, sports and science equipments and other basic facilities in public schools of the province.

Initially, the government had started work to provide Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and toilet facilities to more than 700 schools of the province, said an official of the Balochistan government in an exclusive talk with APP on Monday.

He said all available resources were being utilized to improve quality of education in the province. "Under the policy of Balochistan Chief Minister, the government would establish 186 shelter schools in the province", he added.

He said the government had been working to create 60,000 jobs in education department, adding that in this regard, effective system of check and balance was being introduced for achieving objectives of standard education in the areas.

Balochistan government had also initiated a plan to establish public libraries on district and tehsil level of the province. Moreover, the government had also decided to establish a Finance Commission for universities across the province whereas construction of four new sub campuses of different universities were under consideration.

He added that the cabinet had permitted the reforms bill to bring amendment in Balochistan Education Foundation Act 1994 and also gave approval to modify the ordinance of Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education 1977.