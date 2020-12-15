UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Granted Approval To BESP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:31 PM

Balochistan govt granted approval to BESP

Balochistan government has given the approval to set up the second Balochistan Education Sector Plan (BESP) for five years to improve literacy rate in the province ensuring a bright future for the younger generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has given the approval to set up the second Balochistan Education Sector Plan (BESP) for five years to improve literacy rate in the province ensuring a bright future for the younger generation.

The five years education sector plan would be formed with the collaboration of Global Partnership for Education and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), which was approved by the Balochistan cabinet.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said that the formation of five years education sector plan to draw a clear road-map for strategic and sustainable economic development of the province.

"To increase literacy rate in the province, a digital app would be introduced which has interesting features and curriculum information.

The app would contain interesting features and information according to curriculum, so that the student could take interest and continue their educational career.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the betterment of the education sector.

He said that this process would not only improve the quality of education.

The Chief Minister has also directed to install pre-fab buildings and toilets on a trial basis in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority for shelter less schools.

He said that the first five-year education development sector plan of the province was prepared from 2013 to 2018.

He also informed about the ongoing development schemes in the education department including curriculum, Balochistan Textbook board, Provincial Institute for Teacher Education (PITE) and Real Time school Monitoring (RTSM), including foreign funded programmes.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister United Nations Education Student 2018 All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 Li ..

35 seconds ago

India faces daily loss of Rs 3,500 crore as farmer ..

1 second ago

DPO inspect police station

2 seconds ago

PNSC achieves topline growth in first quarter

4 seconds ago

Wheat cultivation completed over 89.7 percent, gra ..

5 seconds ago

UK Saw Sharpest Annual Employment Drop Since 2010 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.