Balochistan govt granted approval to BESP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has given the approval to set up the second Balochistan Education Sector Plan (BESP) for five years to improve literacy rate in the province ensuring a bright future for the younger generation.

The five years education sector plan would be formed with the collaboration of Global Partnership for Education and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), which was approved by the Balochistan cabinet.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said that the formation of five years education sector plan to draw a clear road-map for strategic and sustainable economic development of the province.

"To increase literacy rate in the province, a digital app would be introduced which has interesting features and curriculum information.

The app would contain interesting features and information according to curriculum, so that the student could take interest and continue their educational career.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the betterment of the education sector.

He said that this process would not only improve the quality of education.

The Chief Minister has also directed to install pre-fab buildings and toilets on a trial basis in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority for shelter less schools.

He said that the first five-year education development sector plan of the province was prepared from 2013 to 2018.

He also informed about the ongoing development schemes in the education department including curriculum, Balochistan Textbook board, Provincial Institute for Teacher Education (PITE) and Real Time school Monitoring (RTSM), including foreign funded programmes.