Balochistan govt launches out of school children enrollment campaign

Published March 09, 2022 | 05:16 PM

QUETTA, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has started enrollment campaign across the province to create awareness among the parents to get their children enrolled in schools for reducing the huge number of out of school children in the province.

The education department was organizing public rallies in various cities to create awareness among the masses to enroll their out of school children for boosting literacy rate in the province.

Balochistan government was committed to enroll maximum number out of school children at Primary level to raise literacy rate in the province under its "education emergency initiative", an official of Balochistan government told APP.

He said the provincial government was specially targeting girl's education as the situation of female literacy rate was very poor in the province.

He asked the parents, teachers, political workers, district education officers and the religious leaders from the local communities to play their role for enrolling children who were not going to school.

The government had increased the education budget in the current financial year to bring massive reforms in education sector of the province, he added.

He said the provincial government was committed to improving the infrastructure of schools besides providing the missing facilities including boundary walls, classrooms, clean drinking water facility, toilets and science labs in the educational institutions.

The government was working to enhance the total number of educational institution in the province, he said.

He further told that the government was committed to ensure the teachers' availability in school and ever child is in school under the programme of educational emergency.

