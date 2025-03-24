Balochistan govt reactivates over 1400 schools

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan revealed that more than 1,400 inactive schools in the province have been reactivated through recent appointments on contract basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan revealed that more than 1,400 inactive schools in the province have been reactivated through recent appointments on contract basis.

He pledged that the recruitment process will continue until all inactive schools are fully operational.

A meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan, regarding the activation of inactive schools in the province. The meeting focused on the swift restoration of inactive schools, appointment of teachers, and improving the quality of education.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary requested a detailed report on all inactive schools in the province.

He directed district officers to compile and send lists of inactive schools at the district level.

He emphasized that education is a fundamental right of every child, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure this right is provided.

The Chief Secretary also instructed that no school in the province should remain closed due to a shortage of teachers.

He added that special attention should be given to schools in remote areas, and inactive schools will be activated as soon as possible to ensure that children are not deprived of education.