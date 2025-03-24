Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Reactivates Over 1400 Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Balochistan govt reactivates over 1400 schools

Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan revealed that more than 1,400 inactive schools in the province have been reactivated through recent appointments on contract basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan revealed that more than 1,400 inactive schools in the province have been reactivated through recent appointments on contract basis.

He pledged that the recruitment process will continue until all inactive schools are fully operational.

A meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan, regarding the activation of inactive schools in the province. The meeting focused on the swift restoration of inactive schools, appointment of teachers, and improving the quality of education.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary requested a detailed report on all inactive schools in the province.

He directed district officers to compile and send lists of inactive schools at the district level.

He emphasized that education is a fundamental right of every child, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure this right is provided.

The Chief Secretary also instructed that no school in the province should remain closed due to a shortage of teachers.

He added that special attention should be given to schools in remote areas, and inactive schools will be activated as soon as possible to ensure that children are not deprived of education.

Recent Stories

National cybersecurity systems respond to cyberatt ..

National cybersecurity systems respond to cyberattacks targeting government, pri ..

4 minutes ago
 Three killed in Karachi tanker-motorbike collision

Three killed in Karachi tanker-motorbike collision

5 minutes ago
 Aerial firing accused arrested after CPO notice

Aerial firing accused arrested after CPO notice

7 minutes ago
 PM secretariat illuminated to mark World TB Day

PM secretariat illuminated to mark World TB Day

7 minutes ago
 Besant Hall Cultural Centre to pay tribute to Dr G ..

Besant Hall Cultural Centre to pay tribute to Dr Ghulam Muhammad Lakho on March ..

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt reactivates over 1400 schools

Balochistan govt reactivates over 1400 schools

4 minutes ago
CPO visits Sandal Bar police station, Achkaira che ..

CPO visits Sandal Bar police station, Achkaira check post

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise on fresh hopes for Trump's tari ..

Stock markets rise on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach

4 minutes ago
 CM visits Jinnah Hospital, suspends MS, Principal

CM visits Jinnah Hospital, suspends MS, Principal

4 minutes ago
 South Sudan suffers worst cholera outbreak in 20 y ..

South Sudan suffers worst cholera outbreak in 20 years: UNICEF

4 minutes ago
 Mainland Europe's first orbital rocket launch post ..

Mainland Europe's first orbital rocket launch postponed

4 minutes ago
 Starmer and Trump discussed US-UK trade deal 'prog ..

Starmer and Trump discussed US-UK trade deal 'progress': PM's office

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education