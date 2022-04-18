UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Recruits Teachers To Tackle Emerging Challenges, Workforce Shortage

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan government has given approval to recruit teachers on stop-gap arrangement basis to tackle the challenges and overcome the workforce shortage in the education sector.

According to an official source, the government has created multiple posts for teachers to fulfill the vacant positions and ensure availability of teachers in every school of the province.

The government would be appointing teachers and other staff at district level on ad-hoc basis at far flung areas of the province, he said.

The initiative aimed to address the shortage of teachers and staff in schools and Education Department of the province.

He said the government has also taken notice of teachers and staff posted in the schools in far-flung areas of the province who were not performing their duties.

The Education Department has directed to take strict action against the absentees to make the teachers present at their deployment place.

The government had given the approval to make 1,493 GPE teachers permanent, besides, around 2,349 new posts were also being created in the education department, he added.

The present government has also appointed 6,592 staff in the education department of the province to ensure the availability of teachers in every school.

He said all available resources would be utilized for the betterment of the education sector.

The Balochistan government has also a plan to establish 100 new middle schools, for which Rs 1500 million were being allocated in the annual budget 2021-22 to provide the best education to the masses in the province.

During the last financial year, Rs 3.542 billion has been released for 197 for the establishment of new schools in remote areas of the province, and steps have been taken for construction of new classrooms in existing schools, up-gradation of schools, construction of shelterless schools, and provision of modern facilities in the schools.

