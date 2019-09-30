Balochistan govt to establish 22 primary, upgrade 14 schools in Zhob

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on Livestock and Dairy Development, Mitha Khan Kakar Monday said the provincial government have established 22 primary schools and upgraded six already existing schools to middle level in Zhob district to ensure quality of education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on Livestock and Dairy Development, Mitha Khan Kakar Monday said the provincial government have established 22 Primary schools and upgraded six already existing schools to middle level in Zhob district to ensure quality of education

Talking to APP, he said two middle schools had also been upgraded to high level and six high schools to higher secondary level in his constituency.

Mitha Khan Kakar said the government had approved the proposal of Rs 400 million for the education sector in Zhob.

He said the provincial government was taking revolutionary steps to improve infrastructure and to provide basic amenities of life to the people.

He added that all possible measures and resources would be utilized to scale up provincial departments and public facilitation institutes.

Keeping in view lack of basic facilities and needs in his constituency, he said, various development initiatives had already been taken to bring them at par.

To make District Headquarter Hospital of Zhob an ideal hospital, he said, the government had established Trauma and Burn center in the hospital, adding that the government has allocated Rs 20 million for purchasing new ambulances for the hospital.

He said due to his sincere efforts, the Federal government had approved the construction of four dams in the Zhob district at a cost of Rs 480 million and work on them would start soon.

He said the government has taken immediate measures to rectify the dilapidated condition of roads, adding that the government has approved Rs 140 million for the road projects in Vilma and other areas of the district and survey has already been conducted.

To resolve the water issue in the area, the adviser said the provincial government has earmarked Rs 70 million for the provision of clean drinking water in 30 villages of the district.

He said the work had been started to set up pipeline for solving water scarcity issues in New Abadi, Pakezai Town, Kakar Town, Sheikhan Town and other areas.

The adviser said the government had planned to establish 10 veterinary dispensaries with an aim to provide best health care facilities to animals besides catering the need of livestock owners.

Mitha Khan said that a plan to establish the sub campus of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University (SBKWU) at Zhob has also under consideration.